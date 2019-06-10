Worthing announce pre-season fixtures

Worthing have confirmed their pre-season friendly fixtures ahead of the 2019/20 Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

Adam Hinshelwood's troops will play all six matches away from Woodside Road.

Worthing will take on a mix of Southern Combination League and Bostik League sides.

Hinshelwood returns to his old club Selsey as Worthing kick off pre-season at the High Street Ground on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

SCFL Premier Division outfit Lancing, now managed by former captain Naim Rouane, provide the next test at Culver Road on Tuesday, July 16 (7:45pm).

Worthing then travel to SCFL Division 1 side Littlehampton Town on Friday, July 19 (7:45pm).

A hectic eight-days of pre-season action ends with a trip to take on Bostik League South East Division Three Bridges on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Chichester City, newly promoted league rivals of Bridges, welcome Worthing to Oaklands Park Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

Hinshelwood's men complete their pre-season schedule another Bostik League South East side, Whyteleafe, on Saturday, August 3 (3pm) - a week prior to the start of the Premier Division campaign.

