Worthing and Hastings' title bids suffer setbacks - Burgess Hill delighted to beat leaders

The Rocks put Potters Bar under pressure / Picture: Trevor Staff

Worthing led 1-0 in the Isthmian premier through a Jasper Pattenden goal in the dying minutes only for Tom Wraight to level. Adam Hinshelwood's team's lead at the top of the Isthmian premier was cut to four points by Enfield.

Lewes, who are in the Isthmian premier play-off places, were also held - they led Brightlingsea 2-0 after 12 minutes through two Joe Taylor goals but Regent claimed a point with a goal in each half, the second nine minutes from time.

There were timely wins for Bognor and Horsham - the Rocks beat Potters Bar 2-0 at Nyewood Lane while the Hornets won 2-1 at Chesham.

Three Bridges celebrate one of the goals that saw off Corinthian / Picture: Eva Gilbert

The story of the day came in the Isthmian south east, where two Tom Chalaye goals helped Burgess Hill win 3-2 at Hastings, whose lead at the summit is down to four points from Ashford United.

There were two draws in other Sussex derbies - Chichester levelled late to draw 1-1 at Whitehawk while Haywards Heath and visitors Lancing could not find a goal between them.

Three Bridges are up to 12th after a tight 3-2 home win over Corinthian, while East Grinstead drew 0-0 away to high flying Cray Valley PM.