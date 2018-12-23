Worthing Academy star signs for Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion

Worthing Academy defender Luca Cocoracchio has joined Brighton & Hove Albion.

The centre-back, who is one of a number of emerging talents on Worthing's Education Programme - which is in its first year - has impressed Albion scouts.

Adam Hinshelwood handed Cocoracchio his Worthing first-team debut in the Velocity Trophy earlier this month.

And now the talented defender has signed a deal with Albion, which will see him link up with Mark Beard's under-18 side initially.

Luca's father, Dave, was understandably delighted at his son being awarded a contract at a Premier League club.

Posting on Twitter, Dave wrote: "We can’t tell you how very proud we are of our son Luca who has signed a contract for Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

"This is reward for his perseverance and commitment and he so deserves this very special moment!!"

