Wolves v Brighton player ratings

Brighton & Hove Albion ended a five-game losing run with a 0-0 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon.

Seagulls keeper Mathew Ryan made three excellent saves in the second half, after Wolves' Diogo Jota had twice hit the woodwork.

The points moved Brighton three points clear of third-from-bottom Cardiff, who entertain Liverpool tomorrow.

Here's how our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent rated the players of both teams.

