Will more fresh faces follow keeper's new deal at Bognor?

Bognor have tied down keeper Amadou Tangara with a new extended contract – and are now turning their attentions to the possibility of a couple more new recruits.

Tangara, 27, put pen to paper after an impressive spell since joining the club in October. The deal should keep him at Nyewood Lane until the end of next season.

Harvey Whyte celebrates the equaliser against Margate / Picture: Tommy McMillan

But after beginning the new year with back-to-back home defeats to Worthing and Margate, the Rocks are now thinking of strengthening in other positions.

Another defender – who many think is needed after centre-half Joe Cook was recalled from his Bognor loan spell by Havant – and a striker could be on the shopping list.

Cook’s loss has coincided with back-to-back home defeats to Worthing and Margate and coach Robbie Blake highlighted the importance of players like Cook, but pointed out it was difficult to get that type of quality player at the club.

Rocks manager Jack Pearce said Tangara’s new deal was a boost but work to improve the squad was ongoing.

“He’s a fine keeper and has become very popular at the club for both his performances on the pitch and his affable manner,” said Pearce. “We’re delighted to get this commitment from him as we try to build.

“We’re constantly trying to improve the squad within the financial parameters we have in place and this won’t change as we try to push once more.”

Blake said: “To push on to being in the top six, we need a better squad and it isn’t easy to get players in like Joe Cook. It’s hard to always bring in the that quality and better.

“He’s gone back and is getting man of the match pretty much most weeks, that’s hard to come by and isn’t easy to get here.”

Bognor now have two more tough assignments ahead – they go to Leatherhead in the league on Saturday and Folkestone in the league cup on Tuesday.

The Rocks were 5-1 victors when Leatherhead visited Nyewood Lane earlier in the season but the Tanners are now two places above Bognor in the table. Despite the scoreline in the first match, Blake knows this will be a difficult game for his side.

He said: “They’re flying so it will be hard for us and the last result (at Bognor) did not represent their performance.

“They should have got more out of it and will be a real handful this time around to make sure they don’t get a repeat scoreline.”

Even though Bognor have dropped points and slipped further away from the play-offs in their past two outings, Blake insisted this weekend’s game did not make it any more significant.

Blake added: “I don’t think the Margate result changes much in terms of needing more of a win at Leatherhead.

“We will get up for the game as normal but if we aren’t on top of it we could get extremely punished as they have very good players.”

Leatherhead are five points clear of Bognor but the Rocks have a game in hand over their fellow play-off hopefuls.

On Tuesday Leatherhead were 2-1 winners at Wingate and Finchley.

Next Tuesday’s visit to Folkestone has been rearranged after being washed out before Christmas. The Rocks will also face Invicta in a league game the following Saturday.