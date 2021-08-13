Wick walloped - Worthing 4G pitch work starts - Shoreham spend wisely

Work is under way on the new pitch at Palatine Park

Roffey 6 Wick 2 / SCFL division one

Lee Baldwin anticipates an almighty response from his shellshocked players after ten-man Wick were rolled over at Roffey.

The Dragons were brought back down to earth after opening their Southern Combination Division One campaign with a 3-0 win at home to Oakwood before advancing in the Peter Bentley Cup with a 2-0 triumph at Selsey.

Roffey proved too powerful and raced into a 3-0 lead before the half-hour and there was further damage straight after the break with Josh Neathey completing his hat-trick adding to goals from his brother Hayden, Jamie Wantsall and Kelvin Lucas.

The hosts, expected to be a dominant force in the title race, were well in control before Scott Rafferty saw a straight red for a challenge on Wantsall.

Conor Bull left the bench to provide at least one positive, scoring a well-taken 77th minute goal before converting an injury- time penalty but Baldwin admitted: “If Selsey was a good day at the office, this was a very, very bad one.

“We were very slow and lethargic, didn’t work hard enough and really missed Johan van Driel up front, who is a big part of how we play.

“We were also without Harry Williams in midfield and he could have given us some strength.

“Conor looked very good when he came on to score those two late goals but now we go to Worthing United and we’ll be looking to see how much this defeat has hurt. We are anticipating a very big response.”

* Work on the new Worthing Town FC 4G pitch at Palatine Park has begun. Mayor of Worthing Cllr Lionel Harman dug the first piece of turf and was joined by Mayoress Karen Harman and councillors Sean McDonald and Russell Cochran.

The Mayor said: “We are delighted to have supported this from the beginning and we are excited to see this happening. It will be a great asset to the community.”

Cllr McDonald added: “This is a fantastic project and after the success of England in the recent Euros maybe the next Harry Kane will have started his career at Palatine Park.”

The new pitch will take about 14 weeks to complete – during this time the park remains open for dog walking and general enjoyment.

* Shoreham have unveiled a major revamp after scooping the top prize in the Buildbase renovation programme.

They were one of four non-league clubs to win £25k in last year’s Buildbase Transfer Deal.

It meant building, electrical, plumbing and hire materials being put to good use at Middle Road.

The West Stand has been refurbished with a new timber structure and covered seating for up to 70 people.