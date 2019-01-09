Wick caretakers off to winning start

Caretakers Dan Cox and Luke Cooper recorded a victory in their opening game in charge of Wick.

The pair became the club’s fourth different managers this season following Shane Brayson’s departure last week.

But Wick had no problem dispatching managerless Worthing United, with goals from defender Ryan Barratt, Tyler Hope and Kieron Playle-Howard firing the hosts to a comfortable 3-0 triumph.

But caretaker Cox is refusing to get carried away after victory in his opening match, knowing tougher tests are to come.

He said: “I would love to say management is easy, but it’s far from it.

“The attitude from the players was brilliant and it was nice to start with a win, but even more pleased to get the clean sheet.

“We have a good squad of players here and it’s just coaching them into the way Luke and I want them to play.”

Wick got off to a dream start and were ahead inside five minutes.

Defender Barratt was the man to get the goal and get caretakers Cox and Cooper off to a brilliant start.

It got better for Wick as Hope doubled the home side’s advantage three minutes before the break.

Cox and Cooper were on the way to victory in their opening fixture and Playle-Howard made sure of the three points minutes from the end. His 25-yard thunderbolt was a fine way to end what was a brilliant start for Cox and Cooper.

Wick will face a very different challenge as they head to leaders Steyning on Saturday.

Cox revealed both he and Cooper made the players aware of the challenges ahead prior to the game against Mavericks.

“Before the game we mentioned that the matches against Worthing United and Steyning will be complete chalk and cheese.

“We wanted the players to get into good habits in preparation for a tough test at Steyning.”

