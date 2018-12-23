Why visiting Chichester City brings out the best in Hassocks

There is something about visiting Chichester City that brings out the best in Hassocks.

They’ve made three trips to the Countrywide Gas Stadium in 2018 and all three performances would rank highly in the Robins’ best performances of the calendar year,

Back in April, they shocked their high-flying hosts by winning 2-1 at the Countrywide Gas Stadium, a result which all but ended Chi’s involvement in the title race.

Then in October, they went made the long trek west in the Sussex Senior Cup and came close to pulling off an upset before going down 2-1.

This time, they grabbed a hard-earned point against the Southern Combination League Premier Division leaders, coming from behind twice to draw 3-3 despite finishing the game with 10 men after Dan Jacques was sent off for a professional foul.

Chi came into the game full of confidence having gone to the top of the table for the first time since October a week previously after winning 1-0 away at long-term leaders Horsham YMCA.

From the first whistle, they were the better side, constantly looking to pass out from the back and at times Hassocks found themselves chasing shadows.

The Robins stuck to their task doggedly though, sitting back and soaking up the pressure and then looking to use the pace of Phil Johnson and Jake Lindsey on the counter.

It was an element of fortune that gave Chi the lead midway through the first half, a weak goal kick falling straight to the feet of Rob Hutchings who took full advantage of the Christmas gift by guiding the ball into the unguarded goal for 1-0.

There was nothing lucky about Chi’s second which arrived 10 minutes later.

Gicu Iordache was a real threat throughout the afternoon with his best moment coming with a goal of individual brilliance, the Chi striker dancing around a couple of players before curing the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

At that point, Hassocks looked to be in damage limitation mode as a similar scoreline to that of when the two sides met at the Beacon earlier in the season when Chi ran out 6-0 winners looked like it could be on the cards.

It came as a surprise then when the Robins pulled one back five minutes before half time, a long ball forward catching the Chi back four cold with Johnson running through to poke past the hesitant Jordan Matthews in the home goal for 2-1.

That was Hassocks’ first shot on goal they scored with their second as well a minute before the break.

Lindsey’s tireless running earned the Robins a corner and the same player then swung in a perfect delivery which Harry Mills rose to met unmarked to ensure the sides went in level.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first with Chi dominating possession and Hassocks looking to hit on the break.

At times, the hosts were guilty of overplaying when they really should have taken a shot at goal and as a result, they had to wait until the hour mark to retake the lead.

It was a goal of the highest quality that put Chi 3-2 ahead, Connor Cody finishing off a slick passing move which left Hassocks at sixes and sevens.

The Robins’ cause wasn’t helped when they went down to 10 when referee Luke Chapman sent Jacques for an early bath.

It seemed a little harsh on the enigmatic defender as although it was clearly a foul, there didn’t seem much that Jacques could do to prevent his legs tangling with Iordache who ran across Jacques and clearly looking for contact.

Chi really should have gone onto win the game from that point but they were unable to make their numerical or territorial advantage count and that came back to haunt them 10 minutes from time when substitute James Littlejohn grabbed a third for Hassocks.

Littlejohn hadn’t been on the pitch long but he showed his quality, scoring a replica of Iordache’s earlier strike by beating two men and behind the ball over Matthews and into the top corner.

That shocked Chi and they never quite managed to recover from it, failing to fashion another opportunity to score a fourth as Hassocks held on for a famous point at a venue they must be becoming extremely fond of.