Who is Brighton and Hove Albion's record breaking young striker Lorent Tolaj?

Brighton and Hove Albion's record-breaking young striker Lorent Tolaj scored eight goals in a single match against Gibraltar in a European 2020 qualifier.

Tolaj, 18, was part of the Switzerland under-19 team that thrashed poor Gibraltar 16-1 at the Straßwalchen Nevoga-Arena in Austria on Tuesday.

The Brighton academy man was also on target in Switzerland's previous qualification match as they beat Ireland under-19s 2-1.

But who is Brighton's record breaking young striker and when did he sign?

Tolaj is eligible to represent Switzerland or Kosovo at international level but has played for Switzerland from under-16s to under-18s level.

The Swiss striker is a second year academy scholar with Brighton and has featured for Albion's under-18s. He has made one appearance so far this campaign for Simon Rusk's under-23s where he came off the bench and scored the final goal during the 4-1 triumph against Tottenham under-23s in September.

Tolaj began his youth career with with Swiss football club FC Sion and impressed with 14 goals in 26 games for their under-18s in the 2017-18 season.

He signed a two-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2018 and made his under-18 debut one month later against Tottenham. He scored his first goal for the under-18s in September against Reading.