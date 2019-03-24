Who has been Brighton & Hove Albion's top scorer season-by-season for the last 50 years?

Brighton have had plenty of popular goalscorers over the years but who have topped the club's scoring charts for the past 50 seasons?

There's some real fan favourites on the list, including the likes of Peter Ward, Garry Nelson, Bobby Zamora and Glenn Murray, along with some surprising top-scorers for a whole campaign like current Albion defender Lewis Dunk.

The highest total for a season in the list is 36 goals with the lowest just six goals. Click here to view the list of Albion's season-by-season top-scorers for the last 50 years.



HAVE YOU READ?

How long is each Brighton & Hove Albion player under contract for?



To captain Brighton in Wembley semi-final would be a dream for Dunk



Who has been Brighton's top scorer season-by-season for the last 50 years?



Ryan wants to give Brighton fans memories to 'cherish for the rest of their life' in first cup semi in 36 years





Who has played the most for Brighton at the Amex? The full list from one appearance up

