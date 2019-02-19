Which Premier League players have earned the most and least per minute of action this season?

A new study has revealed Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Watford players have earned the most per minute played in the Premier League this season, while West Ham, Fulham and Wolves stars have picked up the least per minute played.

TheSportsman.com has conducted the study, which runs from the start of the season up until Monday, February 11.

The study has deducted weekly wages from players for the weeks they have been out injured, then divided their collective earnings during the course of the campaign and divided it by the minutes they have played in the Premier League this season.

The highest paid player, according to the study, per minute of Premier League action this season is Crystal Palace's Papa Souare, who has earned £630,000 for his one minute of game time. The left-back earns a reported £30,000 at Selhurst Park.

Fellow Eagles player Scott Dann is next, with £480,000 for his one minute of Premier League action. The defender has only recently returned from a knee injury and earns a reported £60,000 per week.

In third place is Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N’koudou, who has earned £218,750 for each of his four Premier League minutes.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has earned £123,810 for each of his 21 minutes and fellow Blues defender Davide Zappacosta has collected £101,111 for each of his 18 minutes.

Jermain Defoe, who is now on loan to Rangers from Bournemouth, picked up £98,759 for each of his 22 Premier League minutes for the Cherries this season.

Victor Moses, who is now on loan to Fenerbahce from Chelsea, earned £66,346 for each of his 26 minutes in the top flight and Watford defender Miguel Britos has picked up £50,000 for each of his 13 minutes.

At the other end of the table, Declan Rice was earning just £38 per minute of Premier League action until he signed his new contract with West Ham in December. The midfielder was reportedly on £3,000 a week and had played 2,026 minutes in the top flight.

Fulham defender Denis Odoi has earned just £109 per minute of Premier League action, while Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty has collected £117 for each of his 2,219 minutes of top-flight action.

They are followed by Ryan Sessegnon (£142 per minute), Sol Bamba (£162 per minute), Conor Coady (£167 per minute), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£174 per minute) and Philip Billing (£204 per minute).

According to the study, Brighton striker Florin Andone has earned the most per minute at the Seagulls. The Romanian is reportedly on £40,000 a week and has earned £1,948 for each of his 534 minutes.

The lowest paid Albion player per minute of Premier League action is left-back Gaetan Bong. The Cameroon international has reportedly earned £339 for each of his 1,535 minutes in the Premier League.

The most paid to players who have not featured in the Premier League this season is to Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater (£2,000,000), Lazar Markovic, who moved to Fulham from Liverpool in January, (£1,950,000), Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster (£1,820,000), Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala (£1,600,000) and Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (£1,560,000).

According to the study, the highest paid players per-minute of Premier League action by club this season are:

AFC Bournemouth - Jermain Defoe, £98,759 Per Minute (Earnt £103,462 a week, played 22 minutes in the Premier League)

Arsenal - Carl Jenkinson, £23,226 Per Minute (Earns £45,000 a week, played 31 minutes in the Premier League)

Brighton & Hove Albion - Florin Andone, £1,948 Per Minute (Earns £40,000 a week, played 534 minutes in the Premier League)

Burnley - Ben Gibson, £16,508 Per Minute (Earns £40,000 a week, played 63 minutes in the Premier League)

Cardiff City - Loic Damour, £11,785 Per Minute (Earns £9,519 a week, played 21 minutes in the Premier League)

Chelsea - Gary Cahill, £123,810 Per Minute (Earns £100,000 a week, played 21 minutes in the Premier League)

Crystal Palace - Pape Souare, £630,000 Per Minute (Earns £30,000 a week, played 1 minute in the Premier League)

Everton - Phil Jagielka, £16,667 Per Minute (Earns £50,000 a week, played 54 minutes in the Premier League)

Fulham - Fabri, £6,500 Per Minute (Earns £45,000 a week, played 180 minutes in the Premier League)

Huddersfield Town - Colin Quaner, £9,081 Per Minute (Earns £16,000 a week, played 37 minutes in the Premier League)

Leicester City - Adrien Silva, £22,727 Per Minute (Earnt £80,000 a week, played 88 minutes in the Premier League)

Liverpool - Daniel Sturridge, £12,381 Per Minute (Earns £130,000 a week, played 273 minutes in the Premier League)

Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne, £6,530 Per Minute (Earns £350,000 a week, played 536 minutes in the Premier League)

Manchester United - Alexis Sanchez, £10,813 Per Minute (Earns £350,000 a week, played 615 minutes in the Premier League)

Newcastle United - Yoshinori Muto £2,560 Per Minute (Earns £54,000 a week, played 615 minutes in the Premier League)

Southampton - Sam Gallagher, £50,000 Per Minute (Earns £40,000 a week, played 8 minutes in the Premier League)

Tottenham Hotspur - Georges-Kevin N’koudou, £218,750 Per Minute (Earnt £35,000 a week, played 4 minutes in the Premier League)

Watford - Miguel Britos, £50,000 Per Minute (Earns £25,000 a week, played 13 minutes in the Premier League)

West Ham United - Lucas Perez, £5,376 Per Minute (Earns £80,000 a week, played 372 minutes in the Premier League)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leander Dendoncker, £1,949 Per Minute (Earns £37,923 a week, played 506 minutes in the Premier League)

According to the study, the lowest paid players per-minute of Premier League action per club this season are:

AFC Bournemouth - David Brooks, £300 Per Minute (Earns £20,000 a week, played 1598 minutes in the Premier League)

Arsenal - Matteo Guendouzi, £688 Per Minute (Earns £40,000 a week, played 1556 minutes in the Premier League)

Brighton & Hove Albion - Gaetan Bong, £339 Per Minute (Earns £20,000 a week, played 1535 minutes in the Premier League)

Burnley - Charlie Taylor, £301 Per Minute, (Earns £25,000 a week, played 2160 minutes in the Premier League)

Cardiff City - Sol Bamba, £162 Per Minute (Earns £14,000 a week, played 2250 minutes in the Premier League)

Chelsea - César Azpilicueta, £1000 Per Minute (Earns £90,000 a week, played 2340 minutes in the Premier League)

Crystal Palace - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, £174 Per Minute (Earns £15,000 a week, played 2235 minutes in the Premier League)

Everton - Jonjoe Kenny, £555 Per Minute (Earns £15,000 a week, played 703 minutes in the Premier League)

Fulham - Denis Odoi, £109 Per Minute (Earns £8,900 a week, played 2115 minutes in the Premier League)

Huddersfield Town - Philip Billing, £204 Per Minute (Earns £15,000 a week, played 1910 minutes in the Premier League)

Leicester City - Daniel Amartey, £360 Per Minute (Earns £21,000 a week, played 641 minutes in the Premier League)

Liverpool - Joe Gomez, £487 Per Minute (Earns £30,000 a week, played 1,048 minutes in the Premier League)

Manchester City - Ederson, £695 Per Minute (Earns £65,000 a week, played 2,430 minutes in the Premier League)

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford, £767 Per Minute (Earns £45,000 a week, played 1,525 minutes in the Premier League)

Newcastle United - Deandre Yedlin, £385 Per Minute (Earns £30,000 a week, played 2,025 minutes in the Premier League)

Southampton - Jan Bednarek, £485 Per Minute (Earns £20,000 a week, played 1,071 minutes in the Premier League)

Tottenham Hotspur - Harry Winks, £916 Per Minute (Earns £50,000 a week, played 1,419 minutes in the Premier League)

Watford - Craig Cathcart, £267 Per Minute (Earns £23,077 a week, played 2,243 minutes in the Premier League)

West Ham United - Declan Rice, £38 Per Minute (Earned £3,000 a week up until December 28th, played 2026 minutes in the Premier League)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Matt Doherty, £117 Per minute (Earns £10,000 a week, played 2219 minutes in the Premier League)

