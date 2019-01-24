Where does Crawley Town midfielder rate among the Premier League's oldest ever stars?

In a 22-year career, the former AFC Wimbledon, Oxford and Stevenage man, has made 893 career appearances - 375 for Reds coming in four spells at the League Two club. Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni became the oldest player to make a Premier League appearance this season at 39 years and 246 days. To mark both landmarks, here are the top-ten outfield players to grace the Premier League?

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham striker Teddy Sheringham - played at 40 years and 272 days Getty Buy a Photo

Manchester United and Wales wizard Ryan Giggs - played at 40 years and 158 days Getty Buy a Photo

Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Leicester man Kevin Phillips - played at 40 years and 88 days Getty Buy a Photo

Leeds United, Manchester United and Coventry City man Gordon Strachan - played at 40 years and 83 days Getty Buy a Photo

View more