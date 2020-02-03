What Worthing must learn from win at Carshalton Athletic as they bid to be crowned Isthmian League Premier Division champions

Worthing should relish being part of the Isthmian League Premier Division title race rather than be weighed down by any pressure.

That is the verdict of manager Adam Hinshelwood as his side look to achieve promotion to the National League South this season.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender felt some of his players were a bit ‘nervous’ in the 2-1 win at Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

They needed a stoppage-time penalty from substitute Lloyd Dawes to come away with all three points.

It kept Worthing two points clear at top of the table, but Hinshelwood sensed some of his squad were feeling the pressure as the title race hots up.

Yet, he does not want any tension to creep into his side’s game with 15 league games left this season.

Instead, Hinshelwood is eager for Worthing to embrace the matches that are to come.

He said: “You don’t go as many games as we have unbeaten without having something about you.

“We’re really pleased with how things are going.

“I think one or two of the players looked a bit nervous, though. (against Carshalton)

“But it’s something we can’t afford to creep into our game.

“We’ve got to relish these games.

“We’ve got a few big ones coming up this month, so we can’t afford to be nervous.

“We’ve got to relish it and look forward to it.

“There are some cup games coming up as well as 15 league games to go.

“We’ve just got to look forward and embrace it.

“We must learn from the experience of Saturday because some players looked a bit nervous.”

This month could prove crucial in Worthing’s quest to be crowned champions.

The leaders face both third-placed Cray Wanderers and Folkestone Invicta - in second - in the space of eight days.

Cray make the trip to Woodside Road on Saturday before Folkestone visit a week later.

And Hinshelwood sees it as a ‘big’ month in the battle for the title.

“I won’t let the lads get carried away, but it’s a massive month in terms of games.” he added.

Worthing have the chance to move five points clear at the top of the table when they travel to Bishop's Stortford tomorrow.