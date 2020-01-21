What does Pagham boss Hardwell think is totally unacceptable?

Pagham boss Kerry Hardwell says his team’s failure to find an away win is ‘totally unacceptable’.

The Lions slipped to another away defeat on Saturday when Crawley Down Gatwick came from a goal down to beat them 2-1.

It’s another setback to their hopes of pulling away from the SCFL premier division relegation zone. They’ve taken just one point from ten away games in the league so far.

Hardwell said it was another frustrating afternoon and added: “Our away form must improve immediately – for Pagham not to win a league away game is totally unacceptable and something I take responsibility for.

“We asked the lads to build momentum after last week’s performance (a 3-1 win at home to Alfold) and I couldn’t knock the lads’ efforts at CDG, we just lacked that extra bit of quality that we had in the final third the week before.

“Lukas Franzen Jones is starting to really show us his qualities. We go into this weekend’s home game against Newhaven knowing there a fantastic team with great qualities, especially in the final third, so we will need to be at our very best to pick up points.”