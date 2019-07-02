What does Manchester United’s £70m bid for Harry Maguire mean for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk?

Manchester United’s £70m bid for Leicester defender Harry Maguire could well have repercussions at the Amex Stadium.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to land Maguire, which could see Brighton defender Lewis Dunk top Leicester’s list as a possible replacement.

Dunk’s consistent displays for Brighton in the Premier League has brought him to the England squad and any deal for the 27-year-old is expected to cost Leicester a club-record of more than £30million.

Leicester of course want to keep Maguire as they target a top six finish in Brendan Rodgers’ first full season as manager.

But Rogers is reported to be an admirer of Dunk, whose defensive partnership with Shane Duffy has played a key role in maintaining Brighton’s Premier League status for the last two seasons.

Dunk has made 244 appearances for Albion. He is a constant threat at set-pieces and has scored 13 goals. He made his full England debut last November in a 3-0 friendly victory against the USA at Wembley Stadium.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has already improved his defensive options earlier this summer with the £4m signing of former Portsmouth skipper Matt Clarke.

Meanwhile, Seagull’s centre back Leon Balogun held his hands up to an error during Nigeria’s shock 2-0 defeat to minnows Madagascar at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I made one mistake that led to a goal,” said Balogun. “I think I defended everything I needed to defend, I know people will now only focus on that mistake.

“It is football and these things happen and we’re all human beings. I’m not a robot.”