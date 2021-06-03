What are Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Sutton United and Northampton Town's odds to win League Two in the 2021/22 season and when the fixtures are out
The full composition of the 2021-22 League Two is now complete following Morecambe's victory against Newport County in the League Two play-off final.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 8:58 am
Rochdale, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers were all relegated from League One while Sutton United were promoted from the National League.
Crawley Town finished 12th in League Two and will be looking to push on next season despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league..
Based on SkyBet's odds for the 2021-22 League Two title, the Crawley Observer runs through where Skybet are predicting each team to finish in reverse order, from bottom to top.
The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Thursday, June 24.
