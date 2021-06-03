Where will Crawley Town finish next season?

What are Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Sutton United and Northampton Town's odds to win League Two in the 2021/22 season and when the fixtures are out

The full composition of the 2021-22 League Two is now complete following Morecambe's victory against Newport County in the League Two play-off final.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 8:58 am

Rochdale, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers were all relegated from League One while Sutton United were promoted from the National League.

Crawley Town finished 12th in League Two and will be looking to push on next season despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league..

Based on SkyBet's odds for the 2021-22 League Two title, the Crawley Observer runs through where Skybet are predicting each team to finish in reverse order, from bottom to top.

The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Thursday, June 24.

Crawley Town boss John Yems calls on fans to back the club next campaign

1. Stevenage

Stevenage are joint least favourites to win the League Two title with odds of 50/1

Buy photo

2. Barrow

Barrow are joint least favourites to win the League Two title with odds of 50/1

Buy photo

3. Sutton United

Promoted Sutton have title odds of 40/1 with SkyBet

Buy photo

4. Oldham Athletic

The Latics are 40/1 to win the League Two title

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6