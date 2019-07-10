Wednesday’s Premier League whispers: Are Brighton winning the race for Newcastle’s £15m star and Lindelof to Barcelona?

According to a report in Northern Echo, Brighton are in the race to sign Newcastle United’s £15m rated defensive midfielder Isaac Hayden. West Ham, Wolves and Watford are also keen. Hayden, a former Arsenal youth player, wants a move south to be closer to family.

It appears West Ham have missed out on signing Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez. Hammers offered £45m but failed to agree a payment plan. Gomez could instead opt for Valencia.

Bournemouth are set to offer Callum Wilson a bumper new contract to fend off unwanted interest from West Ham, who could switch their attentions to the England striker after missing out on Gomez.

Victor Lindelof is wanted by Barcelona, according to the player’s agent Hassan Cetinkaya. “Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club,” Cetinkaya said to Mundo Deportivo.

Arsenal are considering a £27m move for St-Etienne centre-back William Saliba, but the deal could involve sending him back to France on loan for a year.

Everton want to buy Manchester City’s Fabian Delph, while Leicester have identified Burnley’s James Tarkowski as a replacement for Harry Maguire, if the giant centre back signs for Manchester United.

Inter Milan officials arrive in Manchester this week hoping to conclude a deal for unsettled United striker Romelu Lukaku, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling him he will get his chance to shine at No 9.

Rafa Benitez has apparently warned Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta away from the Newcastle job, leaving the way forward for Sheffield Wednesday’s manager Steve Bruce. Mike Ashley decided, according to the Mirror, “against gambling on a novice or an outsider.”