'We were scared of Leicester' - Brighton striker Neal Maupay gives honest verdict after defeat

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay felt they were scared of Leicester City in the first half during the 2-0 loss at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League's top goalscorer Jamie Vardy was key to victory for second placed Leicester as he set up Ayoze Perez for the first goal on 64th-minutes and then added the second from the spot with 10 minutes remaining.

"If you make mistakes against a very good team like Leicester then they will take those mistakes and score. And that is what they did." said Maupay.

"I think we were the better team in the second half, we were pushing. But they scored on the counter for the first goal from our corner. We kept pushing to get a goal and see what could happen, but at 2-0 with 10 minutes to go it was too hard for us. Especially against a good team like Leicester.

"We had some good movements, some good chances but we made a few mistakes which was enough for them to score two goals.

"We knew they are a really good team, they are second in the league. Maybe first half we were a bit scared of them. We came in at half time 0-0 and I think we all thought 'we can do it, we can actually win the game' so maybe we played with more freedom and belief in the second half."

It was a tough afternoon for Albion's top scorer who was without his strike partner Aaron Connolly following a groin injury sustained at Manchester United. Maupay, who has four Premier League goals this season, battled throughout but struggled to create against an impressive Leicester defence - led by Çaglar Soyuncu.

"He's a good defender," Maupay added. "It's the first time I have played against him. They are a good team."

Brighton slipped down to 12th with15 points from 13 matches and next up for Maupay and his team is a trip to league-leaders Liverpool.

Maupay said, "It will be really tough for us but it is a tough league anyway so we just need to keep working and keep believing in what the manager wants us to do. And we will get a good result."