Horsham YMCA in action at Pagham - and they lost to AFC Varndeanians in their latest runout

Horsham YMCA 0 AFC Varndeanians 3

SCFL premier

Horsham YMCA were outplayed by AFC Varndeanians at Gorings Mead, having trounced the visitors 4-1 at the Withdean Stadium in November.

Of late, under new management and some fresh signings, Varndeanians’ fortunes have improved somewhat after losing their first ten games, but they still find themselves well below the hosts in the lower reaches of the table.

YM did start well, but Vs soon moved up a gear for centre-forward Tommy Boyle to break the offside trap to score. He netted again as a result of a defensive horror show before Aaron Jeal subsequently pulled off a trio of impressive saves to spare YM further blushes.

With more second half possession, YM kept scrapping, but it was difficult to see where a goal might come from. Then, in the 82nd minute, the knife was twisted when, against the run of play, the ball rebounded in off a YM defender to put the game well beyond reach at 0-3.

Admitting they’d lost to the better team on the day, YM Manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “We rolled up thinking that we’d already won, and we didn’t create any clear cut chances. Not our best day at the office.”

Two of Sally Gunnell’s three sons were in the Vs line up, sub Marley replacing his brother Finn in the latter stages, YM being pleased to welcome the Olympic 400m hurdles gold medallist to their club.

On Saturday YM are at home to Alfold.

Roffey 3 Oakwood 1

SCFL division one

Roffey racked up another three points in their quest for promotion with victory over Oakwood, played in a strong and swirling wind.

Oakwood found themselves behind when Hayden Neathey volleyed home following a corner after just five minutes.

Roffey continued to dominate possession but were frustrated by disciplined defending from the visitors.

On 24 minutes individual brilliance from Johden de Meyer doubled Roffey’s lead. Receiving the ball just inside the penalty area with his back to goal, he swivelled and hit a vicious shot that flicked off a defender on its way into the net.

In the 57th minute, slack marking from a free kick allowed the ball to be headed back across goal for Harry Petty to give Ed Harvey no chance with a close range header to bring Oakwood back into it.

Roffey responded by stepping up their passing and moving the ball quickly to try to open up the Oak’s defence.

This resulted in a series of free-kicks around the visitors’ area and from one of these Josh Neathey bent a fierce drive just inside Andy Greaves’ post to make the game safe.

Numerous Roffey shots were either saved by Greaves, blocked or off target and they had to be satisfied with a 3-1 win and three points that with Epsom’s defeat at Shoreham, took the Boars three points clear at the top.

Next up this Saturday is the visit of Selsey, who looked a good team when delivering one of the three league defeats the Boars have suffered this season.

SCFL ROUND-UP

Broadbridge Heath are down to seventh in the premier division after a 2-1 defeat at Little Common last Saturday.

Loxwood remain 18th after a 3-0 defeat away to leaders Littlehampton Town in midweek.

Alfold lost 1-0 at Newhaven and Steyning lost by the same score at home to Crawley Down Gatwick.

In division one Billingshurst enjoyed an excellent 3-2 win at Wick on Tuesday night.

That went some way to making up for a 3-0 loss at home to high-flying Midhurst at the weekend.

Billingshurst visit Epsom and Ewell on Saturday.

Storrington lost 6-1 at Forest Row. The Swans visit Godalming on Saturday.

West Chiltington 5 Sompting 4

WSFL premier division

West Chiltington recovered from a terrible start to win.

The visitors stormed into a two-goal lead in three minutes but Chilt quickly got back into it with a penalty converted by Gary Weedon.

They equalised after 15 minutes with a fine finish from Jonny Cooper.

The hosts nearly scored a wonder goal when Cooper’s rabona pass set up Ollie Setchell, who volleyed over.

After two fine saves from Chilt keeper Jake Hutson, it was slightly against the run of play when Weedon put the hosts ahead. But Sompting smashed home a long range free-kick to make it 3-3.

Chilt regained the lead when Weedon completed his hat-trick. His strike partner Cooper netted from close range to put the game beyond Sompting, although they did grab another in injury time.

Chilt boss Keith Tomsett said: “While the plaudits go to our two excellent strikers, this win was definitely the result of a fine team effort.

“We have set a high standard against a very good team and our challenge is to keep up this level of performance for the rest of the season.”