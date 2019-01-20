'We're still together and we will turn it around': Crawley Town keeper Glenn Morris

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris feels Reds can still have a successful season despite their recent league form.

Crawley's 1-0 home defeat against Port Vale this weekend was their third loss in a week, following away trips to Stevenage and Mansfield, leaving them in 17th place and just six points above the relegation zone.

They also remain without an away win in ten attempts since Gabriele Cioffi took over as manager in September, gaining just one point from their travels with a 0-0 draw at Newport County.

However, Morris, one of Reds' standout performers for the last few seasons, said he is not worried and is 'remaining positive'.

"I'm sure it will come and I'm sure our performances will come soon away from home," he said.

"We've been a little bit unlucky with some of the recent games away from home. It's just one of those things at the moment. We've been performing well the last few away games.

"We haven't really had the rub of the green. There's been a couple of games where we've had chances and if we had taken them and not made a couple of mistakes at the back, we would have won the game and everyone would have been talking differently but that's football. You have to move on, work hard, and I'm sure it will turn round."

Crawley had prided themselves on their formidable home form after Cioffi took over, with five consecutive wins on home soil in all competitions, with Morris saying at the time that it was 'becoming a fortress'.

Although they have won just three of their last eight league games at home, Morris said he is isn't worried.

He added: "Sometimes football doesn't always work out the way you want it to. We will turn it around away from home but it does put pressure on your home form.

"You've got to look at it positively. I'm sure it will turn round at some point. Why can't it be this week [against Swindon]. We will prepare right and do everything we can and hopefully get a little bit of luck and get the win.

"It's not anything physiological. We just need one win and it might bring two, three or four. I'm not overly worried.

"We're still together. We've got an end goal and that's what we are trying to achieve. I'm sure it will be [a successful season]."

