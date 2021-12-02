We may to change our football club's badge to a yo-yo

Wick - pictured in recent action at Midhurst - had an excellent win over Dorking Wanderers Reserves / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Wick 2 Dorking Wanderers Res 1

SCFL division one

Wick produced their best football of the season to knock Dorking Wanderers Reserves off the top of the table.

Mile Oak manager Anthony Whittington / Picture: David Jeffery

The Dragons were quickly into their stride in blustery conditions at Crabtree Park. Ben Gray was unlucky not to find the bottom far corner from the edge of the area before Keelan Belcher dived low to his right to turn behind a Dorking free-kick.

Gray was then rewarded for his typically wholehearted play when he gave Wick a 54th minute lead from 15 yards – but Wanderers rallied and drew level through an own goal seven minutes later.

Wick were not to be denied, though, and regained the lead through the best move of the match.

Substitute Ronald Kardos burst forward from halfway to find overlapping Scott Rafferty. The right-back picked out Dave Crouch from the byline and he was never going to miss from nine yards.

It still took an outstanding save from Belcher in the sixth minute of injury-time to preserve victory.

And the highly consistent goalkeeper said: “I was very pleased with one I kept out in our Peter Bentley Cup win against Roffey but that was my best save of the season because it was so late in the game. Everyone played their part in a thoroughly deserved win.”

Wick assistant manager Warren Pye added: “That was a fantastic performance against a very good team and shows what we’re capable of doing when everything’s put together. We have to reproduce this on a regular basis though, starting with Saturday’s derby at Arundel.”

Mile Oak 5 Billingshurst 0

SCFL division one

Mile Oak put five past Billingshurst - but it was a first half effort in which they scored only one goal that set up the comfortable victory.

Oak had a strong wind against them before the break but went in a goal up thanks to Harry Furnell’s strike.

They added four more with the wind behind them in the second half, through Bradley Donaldson, Zach Haulkham, Chris Whittington and Zak Kladis. Louis Foster was named MoM.

Boss Whittington said: “It was an excellent performance from the lads in horrible conditions.

“We pretty much won the game in the first half going in 1-0 up playing against the wind, a half in which we defended brilliantly.

“We topped off a great performance with some excellent second half goals - the best of which was Zach Haulkham’s 40-yard lob!”

Ferring 4 Littlehampton U 0

SCFL Division Two

Manager Chris Horner had no words to describe United’s complete collapse in the 4-0 loss at Ferring in SCFL Division Two on Saturday.

Ferring, playing with the wind in very blustery conditions, secured three goals in the first half.

Littlehampton failed to arrive in the second half as Ferring quickly made it four.

Horner said: “We may have to change our badge to a yo-yo as this is the most up and down team I’ve ever worked with.

“This week is a derby against Rustington at home in the cup, and changes will have to be made to get through this game.”

Northbrook 2 Lavant Reserves 3

West Sussex Div 2 South

Northbrook’s hopes of completing a league double over the leaders were dashed when Lavant Reserves beat them at the death on Saturday.

Lavant went ahead with a 12th minute header and made it 2-0 on the hour despite facing a powerful north wind.

However, Northbrook succeeded in scoring twice in the final quarter of an hour through a Jacob Atterbury header and a shot from the division’s leading scorer, Connor Pomeroy.

But Lavant scored late on to take the three points.

Yapton Res 3 Hunston Res 2

West Sussex Div 4 South

With the score 2-1 to Hunston in the second half, Yapton’s Tom Legge, Josh Dean and Aaron Chihoi were all through one-on-one with the visiting goalkeeper.

And when all three efforts were superbly saved, it looked as though Yapton’s chances were gone.

But on 75 minutes Legge blasted an equaliser and, near the end, Marcus Sanders was put clean through by Legge and made no mistake to secure a fine victory.

In the first half, Legge set up Dean for the opening goal. Bradley Legge made the save of the match, tipping a fierce Hunston drive on to a post.

Hunston equalised before the break and took the lead soon afterwards before the frenetic finish.