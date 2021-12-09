'We have got to be on it' - Horsham boss Di Paola ahead of trip to strugglers East Thurrock United

The Hornets lost 3-1 at Cray Wanderers last night (Wednesday) before making the trip to East Thurrock United at the weekend.

The Cray defeat followed a string of six consecutive wins for Di Paola's men.

Dominic Di Paola

Before Wednesday night, both Cray and East Thurrock sides were struggling with Cray second from bottom and East Thurrock only two places above them.

But Di Paola’s side have shown what can be achieved if you string a few wins together. The Hornets beat Merstham 3-1 on Saturday, making it six consecutive wins since they exited the FA Cup at Carlisle United.

And Di Paola is grateful the ‘amazing’ cup run has come to an end.

He said: “We have got everyone back and I think everyone’s heads are in the game a bit more now.

“The FA Cup was amazing but it was just a massive distraction and a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“I think all the players were thinking about was not getting injured, and not missing out on the chance. It stopped us playing. At least we are now a little bit away from a relegation battle and can relax a little and play our football.”

And even though they have been on top of their game at the moment, Di Paola said he was not taking either game for granted this week.

He said: “There isn’t really an easy game in this league. Even the not very good teams will give you a tough game.

“It’s not like the County League days where you could turn up somewhere and think ‘we’ll easily win five or six today’.

“It just doesn’t happen in this league.

“We have got to be on it but we are enjoying our football at the moment.

“Some of these teams will see what we have done and know three or four wins will propel you up the table. That’s why you have to be careful.

“East Thurrock are a little like what we were like a month ago.

“But they have changed their manager, they have changed some players an they are fighting for their lives.”