We had targets but are in survival-mode now - Lewis Dunk

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk says the team are in survival-mode as they bid to keep their place in the Premier League.

The Seagulls ended a seven-game winless run with a 1-0 victory at home to Huddersfield on Saturday to move five points clear of the relegation zone.



Albion were 12 points clear of the bottom three in early December but a run of just two points from seven games to start 2019 saw them drop down the table.



Dunk says the sole focus now is to pick up enough points to ensure the club are in the Premier League for a third successive season.



He said: "We had targets at the start of the season but I think now it's survival-mode.



"It showed out there (against Huddersfield), with a 1-0 win. If we get a few more of them from now until the end of the season we'll be fine. We just need to keep focusing on the next game."



Dunk added the seven-game winless run is now in the past and said: "I'm one who looks forward. There's no point looking behind you, if you look behind you then you're looking the wrong way.



"We need to look forward to the next game and make sure we focus on ourselves. If we're not winning we don't deserve to be in this league.



"We need to make sure we get the wins. We can't rely on other teams losing every week. It showed out there (against Huddersfield) what a massive win it was and hopefully we can do that again next week."

