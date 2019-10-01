'We do have a target on our back' - Crawley Wasps' forward on remarkable start

Forward Faye Rabson admits Crawley Wasps will now be a hunted side after their remarkable start to life in the third tier of women’s football.

After back-to-back promotions, Wasps now sit top once again having won six of their first seven games in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

They beat Oxford United 3-1 on Sunday, with Rabson – who started at Wasps as an Under-8 before a career at Chelsea, Brighton and Lewes – receiving player of the match.

“We do have a target on our back,” Crawley-based Rabson, 30, admitted. “People want to beat us and you can see them trying that 10 per cent harder.

“But we also set high standards for ourselves – our back line gets annoyed when one goal goes in.

“We seem to have gelled really well as a squad, the characters fit together in the dressing room.

“We’ve got a big squad but there’s no big-time players who aren’t happy being on the bench. We all know rotation is necessary to keep everyone fit in a busy season.”

Rabson has been one of the few constants this season, starting all bar one game – the impressive 2-1 win at Yeovil.

And her performance against Oxford, when she scored and won a penalty, shows she is still at the top of her game.

“I’m glad Paul [Walker, Wasps manager] has got confidence in me and how I’m performing. I just want to keep injury-free.”

Wasps don’t have a game this Sunday but return to action next midweek, away to Gillingham.