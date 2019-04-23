'We didn't make the correct decisions when we got into the final third' - Worthing boss on Easter weekend draws

Adam Hinshelwood believes “the pressure's not on” despite his Worthing side losing ground in the Bostik League Premier Division play-off race after being held to a point by Corinthian Casuals.

Joe Clarke cancelled out Warren Mfula's first half opener while Henry Ikeije's missed penalty summed up a a frustrating afternoon for Worthing.

Alongside their draw with Tonbridge Angels on Good Friday, the result sees Worthing drop out of the play-offs and into eighth, leaving them to rely on results elsewhere if they are to finish in the play-offs at the end of the season.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood appeared disappointed that his side lacked creative options in front of goal. He said: “We played really well, we controlled the game, we just didn't take many of our chances when they presented themselves.

“It was the same on Friday, we had a lot of the ball but we didn't make the correct decisions when we got into the final third.”

Despite an edgy start, Worthing had the game's first chance when Clarke's powerful drive forced a great save from Daniel Bracken who tipped the ball onto the bar and out of harm's reach.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Juevan Spencer bundled Henry Ikeije over in the box by however Ikeije then proceeded to spurn the opportunity to take the lead as he stepped up and dragged the ball wide of Bracken's goal.

Corinithian Casuals went in front on the 64th minute after Mfula rose highest to head in Majed Osman's well-weighted free-kick, as the striker notched his 20th goal of the season.

A slick passing move between Hakeem Adelakun and Osman saw Benjamin Aghadiuno played in but Lucas Cavagnari got down well to prevent the home side from extending their advantage.

Clarke slotted in Worthing's equaliser two minutes from time after he beat the offside trap receiving Kwame Poku's pass, but the away side were unable to find a winner as time ran out.

Worthing host Merstham this Saturday (27 April) in their final game of the season knowing they must win to be in with a chance of reaching the end of season play-offs.