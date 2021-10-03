'We can’t keep making excuses for poxy goals like that' - Crawley Town boss left frustrated after defeat at Tranmere Rovers

When Kwesi Appiah equalised for the Reds Yems felt there was only one team that were going to win it, but Peter Clarke, with his second goal of the game, score d a winner in the 79th minute to leave the visitors pointless. Watch John Yems and Kewsi Appiah's post-match interviews below

Yems said: "First half we were not at the races and second half I thought there was only going to be one winner. But we can’t keep making excuses for poxy goals like that.

"It ain’t acceptable, it ain’t good enough.

"Fans again are singing their hearts out, we score the equaliser and there was only one team that was going to win it, but what do we do, go and give another stupid goal away. We can’t keep doing it.

"People keep telling me we are that close, but the boys have got to start believing in that. It’s a tough place, you come away with a point you would be happy. Bit we don’t see games out.

"We have had to earn our goal today, we have given them two goals."

When asked what the first thing he will look at with the team is this week following the defeat, Yems said: "The first thing I will look at is why we played like we did in the first half. If they go out there and don’t do what we have told them then there will have to be changes.

"That ain’t acceptable, you can’t have fans coming all this way and in the first half play like that."