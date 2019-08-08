We can't take our foot off the gas, says Mile Oak boss

Mile Oak can’t afford to sit back and admire their brilliant start to the new SCFL Division 1 season.

That is the message from Oak boss Curtis Foster following the impressive 4-1 opening-day triumph in his first competitive match in charge of the club at Wick.

It looked a tricky test on paper given the players recruited by the Crabtree Park outfit over the summer.

But it was an assignment Oak passed with flying colours, although boss Foster is refusing to get carried away.

He said: “We knew exactly what quality Wick would possess heading into the game.

“Regardless of the result, they’re a quality attacking side who I expect to be pushing for promotion.

“For major parts of the game it was even, it was a physical battle and a high tempo throughout.

“We got good goals at good times and we defended well.

“We know where we need to tighten up and we will continue to learn from every game.

“It was great to get off to a winning start, but it is just a start.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas.”

George Rudwick slotted Oak in front after 17 minutes to get Foster’s tenure off to the best possible start.

Adam Dine’s delightful volley from just outside the area a minute before the break was an early goal of the season contender and doubled Mile Oak’s advantage.

The clinical visitors all but secured an impressive victory, going 3-0 up 20 minutes from time. Lee Early teed up substitute Bakary Cham to put Oak in complete control.

Ryan Singers pulled one back soon after for Wick but there was to be no comeback and Thomas Biggs made it 4-1 in second half stoppage-time.

But boss Foster has been quick to reiterate it’s just a start for his side.

Mile Oak make the trip to league rivals Seaford Town in a Peter Bentley Cup first round tie on Saturday.

