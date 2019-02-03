Watch Worthing Academy star score stunning solo goal - and earn high praise from manager Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood was left purring at Academy star Ricky Aguiar's performance in Worthing's league triumph at Kingstonian - and hailed his opener as 'one of the best goals he'd seen from an individual.'

The midfielder, 17, left two opponents in his wake before curling home with his left-foot from the edge of the area, breaking the deadlock as Worthing were 3-2 victors.

That goal capped what his manager Hinshelwood described as an 'unbelievable' performance from the emerging prospect.

He said: "For a 17-year-old to come in and boss a game like he did at times was unbelievable.

“I thought his goal was one of the best I’ve seen live from an individual, if I’m honest.

“When he gets into that kind of form, I’ve seen it from him in the youth team, but to do it on this stage and level at 17 is remarkable.

“It’s a credit to him because we know he’s got that in the locker, hopefully now he can feel the confidence from that.

“It would have been very easy to leave him out when we’ve been on a bit of a bad run, but I’ve got that much belief in him as a player.

“His all-round game, he can run a game for the team."

You can see Aguiar's fine solo effort in the video attached.

