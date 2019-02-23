Watch Gabriele Cioffi react after Crawley rescue late draw against Macclesfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Gabriele Cioffi said a draw was the least his Crawley side deserved against relegation threatened Macclesfield this afternoon. Watch the Italian boss' post match reaction here. Crawley boss Gabriele Cioffi alongside counterpart Sol Campbell. Picture by Steve Robards Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town both draw blanks