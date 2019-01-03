Watch former Hull City and Burgess Hill Town star hit hat-trick on New Year's Day

Former Burgess Hill Town star Greg Luer hit a hat-trick for Woking on New Year's Day as his side beat Hampton and Richmond 3-0.

Luer signed with the National League South club after impressing manager Alan Dowson over a trial period. Watch his hat-trick below.

He spent three years at Hull City after impressing in Burgess Hill Town's Bostik South-winning season in 2015-16 season.

So far this season Luer has scored five goals in 16 games for Woking.

