Walsh vows Loxwood will 'finish as high as they can' next season

Alex Walsh has called on Loxwood to ‘finish as high as they can’ in the upcoming Premier Division campaign.

The Plaistow Road outfit finished 17th last term, four points clear of the drop, but results dramatically improved after the appointment of Walsh last October.

The Magpies manager had previously said Loxwood could ‘finish higher than mid-table’ but has readjusted his ambitions.

Walsh said: “I’ll be honest I don’t want to be saying we’re going to be finishing mid-table, I want us to finish as high as we can,

“I think it’s foolish to say we’re definitely going to finish in the top four or win the league.

“I want to make sure we’re a competitive side next season and everyone that plays us, if they’re going to beat us, will have to be at the top of their game.”

READ MORE Alfold joint boss Munday - 'Our aim is simply to stay in the division' | 'The possibilities are immense' for Broadbridge Heath at new home | Horsham's excellent pre-season form 'irrelevant' going into new season

Loxwood have also been busy recruiting this summer, with five players joining in the off-season.

Defender Zac Beda, midfielders Spencer Slaughter and Luke Floyd, plus forwards Alfie Gritt and Luke Brodie have all been acquired by the Magpies, and Walsh feels these ‘older heads’ will be a massive boost for the youngsters.

He added: “We had quite a young side, and they were good players, but we needed a couple of leaders like Spencer, Alfie and Zac.

“They’re just a couple of older heads that re going to help us in terms of experience.

“The younger boys like your Mark Goldsons and Luke Brodies have had a lot of experience in this league or higher.

“We’re just trying to get the right characters in this season and hopefully that will shoot us up the table.”