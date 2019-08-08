Walsh hails Loxwood's 'good character' in opening day defeat

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh praised his side’s ‘good character’ despite losing to Newhaven on the opening day of the Premier Division season.

Seb Saunders opened the scoring for the visitors but goals from Luke Brodie and Spencer Slaughter saw the hosts retake the lead. However, two further strikes from Saunders ensured the away side walked away with all three points.

Walsh appeared frustrated at the result. He said: “I’m gutted because, with ten minutes to go and at 2-1 up, you expect to see out the game or at least take a point. To come away with nothing is quite disappointing.

“Having said that, the boys did show good character to come back and get themselves into the lead but, credit to Newhaven, they didn’t give up. They kept coming back at us and it swung back in their favour at the end.”

Despite the loss, Walsh found some positives. He added: “Newhaven will be top four and we showed signs that we’re matching it with the best sides in the league by giving them a good game. We definitely pushed them.”

Loxwood’s goalscorers, Brodie and Slaughter, were both making their club debuts, and their manager was pleased with their performance. Walsh said: “It was nice that both of the new boys got goals but overall I think everyone in the dressing room was a bit deflated with the result.”

Speaking of his side’s aims for the season, Walsh added: “We just want to be better than we were last year. It’s a case of trying to improve the status of Loxwood. Last season it was a dogfight and a relegation battle and we definitely don’t want to be in something like that this year.

“We’re trying to compete a lot more with the sides up there every single year and obviously we want to be picking up points against teams who’ll be down the bottom this year as well.

“We just want to make sure we’re enjoying our Saturdays and Tuesdays by picking up three points.”

The Magpies next face Abbey Rangers in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.

Loxwood: Di Lucia, Courtney, Penfold, Hawkes, Dunningham, Slaughter, Popham, Hards, Brodie, Goldson, Karl. Subs: Campbell-Francis, Gritt, Floyd, Morey, Gardner.