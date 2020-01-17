Walsall v Crawley Town: Reds look to extend unbeaten run at inconsistent Saddlers

Crawley Town stretched their unbeaten run to five games as they defeated Bradford City 2-1 at The People’s Pension Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds put in another impressive display to come out on top and end Bradford’s eight-game unbeaten run.

This week the Reds are back on the road as they travel to Walsall for the second time this season.

Crawley have already claimed victory at the Bescot Stadium this season, as they beat the home team 3-2 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Crawley will look to repeat that result, and if they do they will leapfrog Walsall in the league table.

The Reds will feel they have a good chance, especially with Walsall’s poor home record so far this season.

Walsall have picked up only 13 points from 13 home games so far this season, compared to 20 points from 14 away games.

However, this does not take away the fact that Crawley have a very poor record on the road, with just ten points from 13 away games.

Crawley’s last win on the road was back in August in a 3-2 victory against Leyton Orient. Walsall are proving to be inconsistent at the moment, with two wins and two defeats from their last four games.

The wins came against Leyton Orient (1-0) and Salford City (2-1) in what was two good wins Walsall.

However, defeats against Cheltenham Town (3-1) and Carlisle United (2-1) show Walsall’s inconsistent form.

Walsall will need to pick up their form and become a consistent side if they do want to push forward into a top-half finish.

Walsall’s main problem this season has been scoring – they have only netted 26 league goals this season.

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo has five league goals so far this season, showing Walsall’s struggles in finding the back of the net.

Crawley will be looking to continue on from last week when they finally turned hard-earned draws into a win against Bradford City.

Crawley are now unbeaten in their previous five but if they continue turning the draws they’ve been gaining into wins, they will find themselves cruising up the League Two table.