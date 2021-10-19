The match takes place at Horsham FC's The Camping World Community Stadium on Friday and kicks off at 7.30pm. See one of the promo videos above.

The event is a charity football match between cabin crew and pilots to raise money for mental health charity MIND and crew member Steven Reid who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

You will be able to watch the game live using this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR0yF_8-727Q41k52pNwLQPMfieC4m5jUvxDbh08swT68tZLRgi5burMpkA&v=cCoGsiDgjm8&feature=youtu.be

One of the posters for the charity football match

Every part of the day will be run and sponsored by companies connected to Virgin Atlantic in some way.

They have four company sponsors which are Capitol Flowers (owner is a cabin crew member and will be the compere on the day), Jimmy Chop Chop (owner's daughter and son-in-law both work for Virgin with the son-in-law playing on the pilot's team), Fysla (who used to be crew and is part of the cabin crew team) and finally Bloc (ex-crew member who's done all our promo and videos for the event).

One of the organisers Kyle Reynolds said: "We couldn't have done it without these companies."

He added: "We've raised nearly £17k so far but are hoping to reach the £20k mark. Both charities are so close to home for a lot of us at Virgin so it will be amazing if we can hit that mark.£

Kick-off is at 7.30pm but doors open at 6 pm. There will be a raffle on the day with tickets being sold for the raffle then.

Kyle added: "It will be free to come so we hope to see as many people come as possible."

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/virgincharityfootballcrewmatch?utm_term=Z2jWYrjdJ