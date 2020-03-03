VAR RECAP: Most Premier League football fans don't know these four simple rules on VAR

There are just 10 matches of the Premier League season remaining and VAR has and will play a key role in club's fortunes as we approach the business end of the campaign.

Love it or hate it, the Video Assistant Referee system is certain to stay, and following its debut season in the Premier League it has caused complaints, controversy and continues to spilt opinion of fans, players and managers.

With more incidents sure to come in the final shake-down, it's worth recapping exactly what VAR does and doesn't do in the Premier League.

VAR only intervenes when officials have made a 'clear and obvious error' in four key areas.

Goals: A narrow offside is the most common reason for VAR being consulted after a goal. However, 'clear and obvious' does not apply in this case. A player is either offside or isn't. We have also seen cases of goals ruled out due to a toe or an arm being 'offside' by a matter of inches.

"And as the rules stand, that will continue to frustrate and infuriate. Goals can also be reviewed and chalked off for shirt-pulling, handballs in the build up and other infringements. VAR closely monitors each goal.

Penalties: Here's a hot topic. Penalties can be awarded or rescinded if a 'clear and obvious error' in the original decision was made. Despite all the technology and various angles, terrible decisions have been seen largely because when all is said and done, it still comes down to the opinion of one man based at Stockley Park.

Straight red cards: Violent conduct and dangerous tackles can be reviewed penalised. For example John Lundstram's challenge on Lewis Dunk was reviewed at Sheffield United...and still deemed not to be a red card. Second-yellow cards cannot be reviewed.

Mistaken identity: If the referee sends off the wrong player, that can be reviewed and reversed by VAR. It has not been required this season as yet.

The idea was that VAR focused on these four areas to minimise disruption to the game.

How it all works: VAR and referees communicate via an earpiece. Play is paused when the on-field referee puts his hand up and tells the players a decision is being reviewed.

VAR reviews video footage and advises if action should be taken. When an error occurs, the referee makes a rectangle with his arms to replicate a TV a screen to change his original decision.

In more unclear incidents, VAR will instruct the referee to watch a replay on a pitchside screen. This is known as an on-pitch review. This has been criticised however as it is said to take too long and spoils the flow of the match.

Where are they? VAR HQ is Stockley Park, in south West London

VAR has been once of the most dramatic changes in football and it continues to dominate the match day experience inside the stadium. It has been heavily debated by fans and in the media...but one thing that seems certain is that it's here to stay.

Oh for the days when you could just yell at the referee.