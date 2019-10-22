University of Chichester teams taste football and futsal success

A late goal from Callum Chase ensured the University of Chichester men’s football first team grabbed all three points for a second week running in the BUCS South Eastern 1A league.

The hosts began brightly at home to Brighton, with forwards Iffy Onwuachu and Kelvin Robinson looking in the mood to get on the scoresheet. Robinson went close following an excellent exchange of passes with midfielder Alfie Lis.

Chi's first XI celebrate a goal against Brighton / Picture: Jordan Colborne

Robinson got his goal in the 33rd minute when he rose highest at the near post to divert a Lukas Franzen-Jones corner into the net. And Robinson might have notched another early in the second half but his header cannoned back off the crossbar.

Minutes later, James Feist dribbled past several defenders and struck a lovely curling effort on his weaker foot that was well saved.

Chichester thought they’d doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Onwuachu powered the ball home on the turn, only for the goal to be ruled out for handball in the build-up.

A big decision at the other end enabled Brighton to level from the penalty spot after Jake Bartlett’s challenge in the box was deemed foul play.

Chichester pressed hard for a winner and got it two minutes from time. Another dangerous set-piece from Franzen-Jones was nodded in superbly by Chase, who had put in a faultless display at the heart of defence.

Brighton almost equalised again in the dying seconds but keeper Ash Downs pulled off a magnificent stop to push a powerful header over the bar and preserve a perfect start to the season.

Elsewhere in men’s football the threes and fives lost to Portsmouth twos and Westminster ones respectively while the fours drew 1-1 with Reading threes and the second team edged a tight match against Surrey 2-1. The women’s football ones remain unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at home to Brunel.

Chi’s men’s futsal team thumped East London 15-3. Max Barragan and Josh Clark put the hosts 2-0 up. The visitors pulled one back but Chichester stormed 7-1 ahead thanks to goals from Marcus Ball, Lee Baldwin and a first half Ken Lupata hat-trick. East London reduced the arrears somewhat before Joe Zemaitis and Ball scored to make it 9-2 at the break. There was no let up after the interval as goals from Barragan, Ball, Clark, Cam Davies on debut and another couple from Zemaitis completed the rout.

There were mixed fortunes for the university’s lacrosse sides with the men winning 9-6 while the women lost 17-14 in a high scoring game against Hertfordshire.

The men’s second hockey team suffered a heavy defeat away at Roehampton but the ones were 2-1 victors over King’s College and the women beat Imperial 6-5.

Both men’s rugby teams lost on the road and Royal Holloway got the better of the women 27-0 in their season opener at the Field of Dreams.

Men’s and women’s tennis drew 6-6 with Roehampton and Reading at the Chichester racquets and fitness club whilst men’s badminton were beaten 7-1 away at Portsmouth.

The netball ones and fives bounced back from opening day defeats to beat Brighton 44-35 and Imperial 37-12 but there were losses for the other three netball teams.

Men’s volleyball built on their 3 sets to 2 victory against Kent the previous week with a straight sets win at home to Essex. The hosts took the first set comfortably 25-15 before drawing away in the latter stages of the second one. The third set was close for 15 points or so but Chichester went on to clinch it 25-19.