Unbeaten Alfold draw six-goal thriller at Horley Town

Alfold played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at highly-rated Horley Town in the Premier Division on Saturday.

On six minutes Horley opened the scoring with a freak goal. Keeper Luis Correia’s clearance was smashed into the face of Alex Barbary, which deflected straight into the goal from the 18-yard box.

Four minutes later and the hosts struck again after the Fold back four was caught napping.

Alfold then woke up and a brilliant Devon Fender strike from outside of the box left the keeper no chance.

Fold’s equaliser came after great work by debutant Ash Mutongerwa. His effort was blocked but Sam Lemon swept home for 2-2.

Just as it looked like both teams would stay level at the break, Horley caught Alfold out once again and put themselves ahead.

Alfold came out in the second half in search of yet another leveller and, after lots of pressure, they were rewarded through a brilliant dinked finish from Lemon.

The referee’s final whistle signalled an end to a thoroughly entertaining game.

READ MORE Enfield Town 1 Horsham 4: Emphatic Hornets secure first league win of the season | Scunthorpe United 2 Crawley Town 2: Lubala has late penalty saved as Reds draw | Brighton vs West Ham analysis: Leandro Trossard thinks fast on debut while Dan Burn must toe the line with VAR

Joint manager Matt Munday said: “I’m really happy with how the boys reacted and dug in. Whatever side me and Jack (Munday, joint boss) put out I’m confident each player will give us what we expect, non-stop hard work.

“I’d say a point is fair as it could have really gone to either team in the end. Horley are a very strong side and not many teams will go there and pick up points.”

Fold host Pagham on bank holiday Monday.

Alfold: Correia, Williams, Jacques, Howard, Cawte, Nourse, Piller, Staff, Lemon, Lucas, Fender. Subs: Jobbins, Mutongerwa, Mutungi.