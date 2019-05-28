Two join and five more re-sign as Burgess Hill Town squad comes together

Burgess Hill Town’s squad for the 201/20 is coming together after the club announced a host of new signings in the last few days.

After the news Josh James, Tom Cadman, Tolulope Jonah and Michael Wilson were all staying last week, Simon Wormull confirmed that Charlie Bennett, Farrell Ryder, Josh Tuck and Josh Short will also remain at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Wormull said: “All four have played for the club at both U18s and U23s level for the club.

“They were all involved last season and I want all of them to be a part of my plans going forward.

“It is vital for our club to bring our own players through."

Wormull added: “All of these players have huge potential and I want them to show me and our supporters what they can do.”

Club legend Pat Harding will also be returning next season - for his ninth consecutive season at the Hillians.

Harding has amassed a colossal 383 appearances for the club (scoring 119 goals).

Wormull said, “Obviously I knew Pat before I came to the club. Over the past six months I’ve learned that he is not only an exceptional Non-League footballer who can play in a number of positions, but also the vital role he plays in the dressing room to.”

Wormull has also added two new signings to the squad. Former Haywards Heath man Max Miller and Jamie Brotherton have joined the squad.

Miller was a product of Burgess Hill Town’s U18s and re-joins the Hillians following his departure in 2012.

Jamie joins the Hillians having previously played at Peacehaven, Three Bridges and Lewes.