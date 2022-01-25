Graham Shazell will be sorely missed by everyone at Broadbridge Heath FC

Broadbridge Heath have announced the sad news that loyal servant Graham Shazell has passed away.

Graham has been associated with the club for the best part of 20 years. He was not one to be in the limelight but he’d be there at every first team match, home and away.

For several years he produced the match day programme. He helped out at every first team home match doing many of the chores that go unnoticed, such as ensuring the heating and extraction was on in the dressing rooms, opening the turnstile, ensuring the corner flags were up and gates unlocked, providing drinks for players and officials, ensuring food and drinks were available for visiting officials at half-time and countless other jobs.

Graham would also be at the club as a volunteer every Monday morning throughout the year regardless of the weather.

During the winter, jobs included cleaning out the dressing rooms, litter picking, sweeping footpaths and cleaning behind the bar. Even in the close season you would still find Graham at the club picking up litter, cleaning out the stan and cutting the grass on the ride-on mower, a job he really enjoyed.