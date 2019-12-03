Tranmere v Chichester City - From the dressing room to the stands: Chi's day in pictures

Everyone connected with Chichester City will have had a favourite moment from their trip to Tranmere.

For a fan it may well have come when Ryan Peake stooped to convert their consolation goal in stoppage time. For a player it might have been when they first ran out to warm up.

The captains at the coin toss / Picture by Neil Holmes

For the management it might have come from seeing one of the City players making a successful tackle or beating his man.

What is for sure is the players, club staff and officials and every one of the 437 City fans present will have savoured every moment and will relive the day in their minds for a long time to come.

Here, to help bring back memories of the best bits of the day, is another slideshow of great photos from a great occasion. These are by Neil Holmes and Jordan Colborne.

