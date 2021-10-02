Tranmere 2, Crawley Town 1: Reds lose at Prenton Park as unbeaten run comes to an end
A goal 11 minutes from time denied Crawley Town a point at Tranmere Rovers.
The Reds recent unbeaten run came to an end when Peter Clarke's scored his second goal of the game on 79 minutes.
Subsititue Kwesi Appiah make it all square 64 minutes after Clarke had given the home side the lead on 28 minutes.
Both sides had chances when it was 1-1 with Sam Ashford firing over from Jack Powell's pass.
Player ratings to follow...
