'Tonight’s result doesn’t determine the rest of our season' - Burgess Hill Town lose to fellow strugglers Whitehawk

Burgess Hill Town suffered a disappointing 4-1 win at the hands of relegation rivals Whitehawk.

Two goals from Nathaniel Pinney and one each from Henry Muggeridge and former Hillian Lucas Rodrigues gave Whitehawk a 4-0 lead after 51 minutes.

Dan Beck pulled one back but it finished 4-1.

The club tweeted after: "Tonight’s result doesn’t determine the rest of our season... We have games remaining to fight for our @IsthmianLeague Premier status. We need every single one of you to get behind our football club!"