Tilley praised for debut brace on loan at Cork

Brighton & Hove Albion youngster James Tilley made a brilliant start to loan life at Cork City with a debut brace on Sunday.

The Billingshurst-based attacker joined the Irish club on a season-long loan spell on Friday and had a dream start in their cup clash.

He netted twice in a 4-1 victory against Fermoy in the Munster Senior Cup.

The 20-year-old, who started his footballing career with Billingshurst’s youth teams and went to the village’s The Weald School, was praised by City boss John Caulfield for his second-half display. He said: “We said at half-time we felt he was playing too deep, he needed to be in the box. He has pace and a good left peg.

“We needed more and in the second half, he did much better. He got a great header and then the free-kick he whipped in at the end, I wasn’t sure if someone got a touch on it, maybe not.

“He has a brilliant left foot, but certainly we were saying at half-time, he was too deep. In the second half, he was much more lively and getting in behind them and causing trouble.

“There were a lot of new players coming in and these venues are tough to come to, we need to be on our game.”

With Albion, Tilley has made three first-team appearances and scored the winner against Barnet in the Carabao Cup at the start of last season.

He had made 13 appearances in the Premier League 2 and Checkatrade Trophy this term for Simon Rusk’s under-23 team.

Rusk said: “James has been at the club for a number of years now and has always trained exceptionally hard during my time here.

“His move to Cork offers a great chance to adapt to senior football, which will benefit James in the future, as he continues his journey within the game.”