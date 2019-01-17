Three players leave Worthing

Worthing have announced the departures of three squad members.

The club have confirmed Sam Rents, Jared Rance and Will Miles have all left Woodside Road.

Former Brighton defender Rents, 31, joined Worthing back in June 2016 and was a key player in the previous two seasons.

Brighton-born Rents has lost his place in Adam Hinshelwood's starting team in the past few weeks and his exit has now been confirmed.

Rance is another to have joined Rents in leaving the club. Versatile Rance was one of Hinshelwood's first signings after his return to the club as manager last September.

The wing-back has had to settle for a bit-part playing role for the vast majority of this season, though, and is now looking for a new club.

Defender Will Miles completes the trio to leave Worthing. The centre-half only joined in May from Burgess Hill but has now departed.

Miles struggled with injury during his brief Woodside Road stay, although he did start in Worthing's defeat to Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday - that proved to be his final club appearance.

Have you read?

Hinshelwood expresses concerns over Worthing 'mistakes'

Hinshelwood issues stern message to Worthing squad

Is Andy Murray Britain's greatest ever sportsman?