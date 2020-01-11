Three Bridges so close against Sittingbourne

A disallowed goal in the last minute of added time meant that Bridges lost again, but even the home Committee felt that Sittingbourne had been fortunate to claim all three points.

Bridges dominated possession and looked the better side for most of the first half, although midway through this period they were grateful to see the tricky Enoch Adjei's drive flash just wide of the far post.

But Brickies keeper Joran Perrin was much the busier of the goalies, blocking an early effort by Tom Tolfrey and the doing a double block to deny both Vincent Muwanga and Brannon O'Neill.

Muwanga was one of three youngsters making his full debut for Bridges, the others being solid defender Billy Irvine and hard working midfielder Charlie Towning, and all three of them can be proud of their efforts, although every one of them came off eventually with a touch of fatigue!

Curtis Gayler was an influential figure in the visitors' midfield, and two of his free kicks needed smart work by Perrin, one holding onto a Muwanga header and then palming away one from the left that looked set to dip in under the bar.

So, it was against the run of play when Sittingbourne grabbed what turned out to be the winner on the stroke of half time. Chris Barnard and Adjei got through with both luck and skill before the ball fell nicely to Ikechi Eze on the edge of the box, and he struck a nice low placed shot into the bottom left corner of Kieron Thorp's net.

The second half was a comparative disappointment from both sides until the closing minutes. Gayler was particularly unlucky with a cracking effort against the crossbar whilst one of his free kicks hit Andrew Sesay! And a corner was met by the head of another youngster, Cameron Lawson, only for the ball to bounce off Perrin's legs!

Thorp made a late save from Adjei, but in the fourth minute of added time Gayler hit the post and the follow up was finally netted by Sesay only for the Assistant to flag for offside. A cruel end to a game in which Bridges deserved much better.

Aerotron Man of the Match - Charlie Towning

This Saturday Bridges are on the road again, this time at Phoenix Sports, whilst next Tuesday (21st) they are at home to Guernsey.

Sittingbourne : J.Perrin, J.Smith, J.Fregene, C.Webber, L.Allan, C.Walters- Wright, E.Adjei, I.Eze (S.Stace, 85), J.Caney-Bryan, C.Brody (K.Phillip, h-t), C.Barnard (T.Fagg, h-t).

Unused Subs. - J.Oliver, J.Witt.

Bridges : K.Thorp, T.Williams, G.Ashley, A.Douglas, B.Irvine (J.Lansdale, 88), B.O'Neill, V.Muwanga (C.Lawson, 69), C.Towning (L.Hall, 74), T.Tolfrey, C.Gayler, A.Sesay.

Unused Subs. - J.Young, D.Gunner.

Booked - Hall (78), Douglas (90+1).

Referee - Simon Finnigan.