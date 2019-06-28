Three Bridges sign '25 goal-a-season' striker

Three Bridges FC are delighted to announce the signing of striker Tom Tolfrey, who has been with Dorking Wanderers (newly promoted to the National League) for the last five seasons with a few on loan sessions with other Bostik League sides.

Bridges Manager Paul Faili said that Tolfrey is a proven goalscorer at this level, regularly banging in 25+ goals a season when Dorking were in the Ryman League.

The Ryman League became the Bostik League two years ago, and new League sponsors were scheduled to be names from 1st July.