Three Bridges boss Paul Faili disappointed with ‘lack of desire’ at Faversham

Three Bridges manager Paul Faili admitted most of his side did not reach the required standrd as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to a team below them in the table, Faversham Town.

His side did not have their usual ambition but the manager reckons they are already nearly secure in maintaining their Bostik League status for another season.

Faili said: “It was a bad day at the office. we just didn’t have the same desire.

“The value of the club is based on hard work but we had players who didn’t reach the standard expected.

“To be fair, probably 80 per cent of the team would say they were awful.

“We have three games left and if we can get one point per game I’ll be happy.

“Only two go down and we are already pretty much safe.”

Faili added that the rest of the campaign is all about building for next season.

Bridges are 15th in the table and are six points above the relegation zone with three matches left to play.

They play twice over the Easter weekend.

They begin with a home game against top of the table Cray Wanderers on Saturday, April 20 followed by a visit to eighth placed Whyteleafe on Easter Monday, April 22.

On Saturday Faversham took the lead in the 35th minute when Danny Walder chipped a neat ball into the area and Carl Rook used his height to stretch for the ball and poke it into the top corner.

Eventually the second goal did come for Faversham, poor Bridges defending saw Miller slide in an unchallenged king who ran one on one before reaching Shaw and tucking it round him to make it 2-0.

It got worse for Bridges just minutes later as King was able to find Carrington on the edge who smashed it into the bottom corner first time.

Bridges were able to see the game out and keep it at three goals.

Bridges: Shaw, Hall, Gunner, Tennant, Simpson, Glloga (Akanbi 56), Hallard, Oluwatimilehin, Clark (Douglas 77), Berry (Lansdale 76), French.

Unused subs: Adeshina, Sesay

Attendance; 201