The 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place over a five-week period in November and December, with the EFL schedule adjusted to accommodate.

Match round 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday, November 12, will be the final round of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday, November 14.

The EFL has released it's schedule for 2022/23

The Championship will resume on December 10 following the culmination of the World Cup group stages, while League One and League Two fixtures will continue as normal.

The existing international calls postponement criteria will be applied throughout, where necessary.

The Carabao Cup will be getting underway in the week commencing August 8, with the Papa John’s Trophy starting later that month, in the week commencing August 29.

The Finals of both competitions will be held at Wembley Stadium – on Sunday, February 26 for the Carabao Cup and Sunday, March 19 for the Papa John’s Trophy.