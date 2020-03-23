Brighton Head coach Graham Potter

This is where Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham will finish in the Premier League - according to Euro Club Index experts

Premier League football maybe suspended for the foreseeable but here we take an educated and scientific look at how the season might finish.

The Euro Club Index ratings calculate potential results and are then run through 100,000 simulations of the remainder of the season to produce the most likely final standings...Scroll through to view the predictions.

Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 102. Current Points: 82

1. Liverpool

Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 102. Current Points: 82
Getty
Buy a Photo
Current matches: 28. Predicted Points: 80. Current Points: 57

2. Manchester City

Current matches: 28. Predicted Points: 80. Current Points: 57
Getty
Buy a Photo
Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 66. Current Points: 53

3. Leicester

Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 66. Current Points: 53
Getty
Buy a Photo
Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 63. Current Points: 48

4. Chelsea

Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 63. Current Points: 48
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5