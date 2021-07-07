This is what X-Factor star Chico revealed about England manager Gareth Southgate on Loose Woman

Form X-Factor star Chico has revealed he played football with Gareth Southgate when he grew up in Crawley.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:30 pm

Chico whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, made the revelation on ITV's Loose Women this week.

Chico was on the show us to talk about his new song - It's England Time, a remake of his hit It's Chico Time - and revealed he went Hazelwick School at the same time as Southgate and played football together for the same team.

Chico told Loose Women: "No one had a bad word to say about him. You could see he was focussed, Football is coming home - it’s England time!"

Former X Factor star Chico went to the same school as Gareth Southgate
